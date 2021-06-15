Left Menu

Spain considers including Ceuta, Melilla fully in Schengen area

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government is considering including Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's enclaves in North Africa, fully in Europe's passport-free Schengen area. Gonzalez Laya declined to comment on the row, saying her ministry is working "under discretion."

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:42 IST
Spain considers including Ceuta, Melilla fully in Schengen area
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government is considering including Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's enclaves in North Africa, fully in Europe's passport-free Schengen area. Currently, Moroccans from the towns surrounding the enclaves can enter without a visa, but need one to travel by sea or air into continental Spain or other Schengen member countries.

The move comes amid a row between Spain and Morocco over issues linked to Western Sahara, a region Morocco claims sovereignty over. Gonzalez Laya declined to comment on the row, saying her ministry is working "under discretion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021