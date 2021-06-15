Left Menu

Ambani bomb scare case: NIA arrests 2 men from Mumbai

Two more persons were arrested by the National Investigation Agency NIA probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February this year, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:48 IST
Ambani bomb scare case: NIA arrests 2 men from Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two more persons were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February this year, an official said on Tuesday. He said the names of the arrested duo cropped up during the ongoing investigation of the sensitive case. ''Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were nabbed from suburban Malad on June 11. Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence,'' the official said, adding that a special court remanded them in the NIA police custody till June 21. The NIA is trying to ascertain whether Shelar and Jadhav had played any role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned the SUV found outside Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25. Hiran’s body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5, the official said.

Assistant police inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case, according to the NIA. A total of four policemen, including three officers and a police constable, and a cricket bookie were arrested earlier by investigators in connection with the Ambani security scare case and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

The arrested policemen were later dismissed from service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021