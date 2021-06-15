Man-woman duo held for chain snatching in Kerala

A man and his female accomplice, who were engaged in a chain snatching spree on a bike, have been arrested in this central Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The duo had been friends for some time and they together snatched chains of several people in Thrissur and neighbouring Palakkad district during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period.

Both hail from Thrissur district and their families were clueless about their criminal background, they said.

''They had attempted to snatch the gold chain of an elderly woman at Ammadam here recently. We carried out an investigation based on the complaint and thus nabbed the accused.'' Besides seven cases of chain snatching registered against them in Thrissur, there were cases against the duo in Palakkad also, where they recently attempted to snatch the chain of a woman after requesting her for water.

While the man was a house painter, the woman ran a tailoring shop before they started committing crimes, they added.PTI LGK ROH ROH

