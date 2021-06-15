Left Menu

Man-woman duo held for chain snatching in Kerala

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:55 IST
Man-woman duo held for chain snatching in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his female accomplice, who were engaged in a chain snatching spree on a bike, have been arrested in this central Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The duo had been friends for some time and they together snatched chains of several people in Thrissur and neighbouring Palakkad district during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period.

Both hail from Thrissur district and their families were clueless about their criminal background, they said.

''They had attempted to snatch the gold chain of an elderly woman at Ammadam here recently. We carried out an investigation based on the complaint and thus nabbed the accused.'' Besides seven cases of chain snatching registered against them in Thrissur, there were cases against the duo in Palakkad also, where they recently attempted to snatch the chain of a woman after requesting her for water.

While the man was a house painter, the woman ran a tailoring shop before they started committing crimes, they added.PTI LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021