Work to strengthen mass base, Goa Cong in charge tells party outfits

The Congress' Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked party workers to reach out to people and strengthen its mass base in the coastal state.

He was addressing various organisations affiliated to the Congress in an online session on Sunday, a party statement said on Tuesday.

He asked the Mahila Congress to highlight issues and atrocities faced by women under the BJP government in the state as well as those associated with price rise, and directed Youth Congress workers to continue providing relief to COVID-19 patients by arranging for oxygen cylinders etc, the statement added.

Rao said the state government had not come out with a proper academic plan for students and asked National Students Union of India functionaries to highlight the issue.

