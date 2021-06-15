Rajasthan MLA Ramila Khadiya booked for slapping head constable on duty

Independent MLA Ramila Khadiya was booked for allegedly slapping a head constable while he was on duty in Banswara on Sunday night. The head constable, Mahendra Nath told ANI that the incident occurred when he stopped Sunil, an acquaintance of the MLA, in an allegedly inebriated condition.

"He abused me, grabbed me by my collar, and called up the MLA. She reached the spot and started abusing me. While we were talking, the MLA slapped me," Nath said. Rejecting his version, Khadiya alleged that the constable was trying to hide the fact that he harassed people for money in the name of enforcing restrictions.

She further added that Sunil was returning home after delivering medicines to his grandfather when the Nath stopped him and demanded money. "When Sunil declined to pay and called me...he started beating him up. I was on phone and could hear him cry for help", she said. Sunil claimed that he was beaten with a lathi and has also filed an FIR against Nath.

Reacting to the incident, Gulab C. Kataria, Leader of opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Assembly said, "It's his (constable) duty to enquire passersby and that's why he stopped Ramila's acquaintance, who later misbehaved. But her behaviour with him is unacceptable. Nobody has the right to manhandle anyone. This will demotivate police personnel". (ANI)

