Kerala police launch probe into explosives' recovery from cashew plantation

Police on Tuesday began investigations, a day after explosives were recovered from acashew plantation near here.

During a routine inspection by police on Monday, two gelatin sticks, detonators and related equipment were seized from the plantation at Pathanapuram located in the eastern part of the state bordering Tamil Nadu, police said.

Advertisement

South zone Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who visited the spot on Tuesday, said ''investigation is on in this matter. It's too early to say. We are looking into all possibilities behind such an incident.'' ''If an explosive like gelatin was found, there is a normal standard operating procedure of investigation and that is what is happening now,'' Gurudin said.

A police team, bomb and dog squads and other investigating agencies have already carried out a thorough search at the location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)