Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination drive for shopkeepers, attendants in Panchkula

Panchkula district administration has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and their attendants on Tuesday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:53 IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive for shopkeepers, attendants in Panchkula
A woman getting vaccinated at the special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Panchkula. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panchkula district administration has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and their attendants on Tuesday. 'All markets will be covered, this will also include the markets situated in the congested areas within the next 10 days. The shopkeepers and their attendants are been vaccinated on a priority basis against COVID-19', said Jasjeet Kaur, CMO at Civil Hospital.

Traders in the city thanked the administration for launching a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for them. President of Sector 9 market Surendra K Bansal said, 'We thank the administration for the vaccination drive. It has benefitted shopkeepers as they can secure vaccines at nearby dispensaries. This drive will ensure everyone's safety and remove the apprehensions of customers." The vaccination drive comes soon after the city administration initiated drive-through COVID-19 vaccination for registered beneficiaries at Parade Ground at sector 5 from 21 May.

Active cases count in Panchkula stands at 155 currently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021