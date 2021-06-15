Left Menu

Woman held for robbing phone in Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old woman from the city's Mangol Puri area on charges of snatching a mobile phone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old woman from the city's Mangol Puri area on charges of snatching a mobile phone. The Delhi Police said they had received a PCR call on June 13, in which a female complainant alleged that a woman had snatched her phone and fled in the Sultan Puri area.

During investigation of this case a team from Sultan Puri Police Station was led to the accused, Jyoti, a resident of Mangol Puri. The team went through the available CCTV footage and had examined over four dozen suspects before finally identifying the accused.

Police said they have recovered the mobile phone and the clothes which the accused wore at the time of committing robbery. (ANI)

