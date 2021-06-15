Left Menu

At least 15 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia - witness

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing at an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a Reuters witness who counted the bodies at Madina Hospital said.

Officials at the hospital confirmed the dead were killed in an attack earlier in the day at an army camp. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

A Somali military officer, Odawaa Yusuf Rage, told state media earlier on Tuesday that 10 new recruits had been killed, and 20 others wounded, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a checkpoint outside of General Degaban military training camp in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

