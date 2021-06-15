Man opens fire outside Delhi house, arrested

A man was arrested and his juvenile associate apprehended from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly opening fire at a person outside his house here, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Saidul Zafar, a resident of Jamia Nagar, is addicted to alcohol and has a criminal record, according to police.

On June 7, he and his friends were under the influence of marijuana when they opened fire at a man in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area after he asked them to move away from his house.

The process of investigation included technical surveillance and scanning of the CCTV footage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

The accused told police that he carried a firearm with him ''to show off'', Meena said, adding one country-made pistol with two cartridges that were recovered from his possession.

