Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ambala

A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jeetu, a milkman from the Kumar Mandi area, they said.

Jeetu was shot at by two persons from close range when he stepped out of his cowshed near Hathikhana Mandir. He was shot eight times, the police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries on his head and other body parts. He was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Ram Kumar said CCTV footage has been collected from nearby areas in which the assailants are seen coming on a motorcycle and repeatedly firing at Jeetu without any provocation.

He said an old enmity cannot be ruled out as a motive behind the attack. Earlier, too, Jeetu had faced a murderous attack.

Police said a case has been registered in the matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jeetu's sister. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Jeetu's body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary, they said.

