Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:01 IST
Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date.
While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
