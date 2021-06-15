Left Menu

Oracle India head, wife booked for cheating customers

Oracle India head and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, informed the police on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:07 IST
Oracle India head, wife booked for cheating customers
Oracle India Country Head Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oracle India head and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, informed the police on Tuesday. The police stated that it booked Oracle India Country Head Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal under sections 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to the them on Monday at their residence in Gurgaon.

MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, said the police. It further stated that the master mind behind the MADS creation is Pradeep Agarwal who happens to be country head of and senior director of Oracle India.

Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were exploiting the goodwill and reputation of Oracle India for trapping the customers, said the police. "Allegedly Meenu Agarwal also threatened clients with implication of sexual harassment and attempt to murder charges," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021