Left Menu

7 arrested in connection with rape, murder of Assam girls: Police

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:29 IST
7 arrested in connection with rape, murder of Assam girls: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two girls in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The girls, aged 14 and 16, belonged to the Rabha community and were found hanging from a tree on Saturday.

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, police said.

Those arrested are being interrogated and further investigations are underway, they said.

A Special Investigative Team constituted by Special DGP LR Bishnoi is probing the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the family on Sunday.

''Rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved... Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021