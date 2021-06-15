7 arrested in connection with rape, murder of Assam girls: Police

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two girls in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The girls, aged 14 and 16, belonged to the Rabha community and were found hanging from a tree on Saturday.

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, police said.

Those arrested are being interrogated and further investigations are underway, they said.

A Special Investigative Team constituted by Special DGP LR Bishnoi is probing the case.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the family on Sunday.

''Rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved... Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,'' he tweeted.

