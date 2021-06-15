Left Menu

Mumbai: Man kills younger brother over property dispute

Updated: 15-06-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:31 IST
Mumbai: Man kills younger brother over property dispute
A 30 year-old man was killed allegedly by his brother over a property dispute in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai's Govandi suburb in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Aslam Qureshi was asked to vacate his room by his elder brother Akram, which soon turned into an argument during which the latter stabbed the former to death, an official said.

Akram fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the Shivaji Nagar police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

