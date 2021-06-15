Mumbai: Man kills younger brother over property dispute

A 30 year-old man was killed allegedly by his brother over a property dispute in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai's Govandi suburb in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Aslam Qureshi was asked to vacate his room by his elder brother Akram, which soon turned into an argument during which the latter stabbed the former to death, an official said.

Akram fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the Shivaji Nagar police station official added.

