LG Baijal seeks report from DJB amid water shortage complaints: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sought a detailed status report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) amid complaints of water shortage, specially in slum areas of the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

Baijal has also talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about supply of water to Delhi. The LG is also likely to speak to Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar over the issue, the sources said.

''The LG has been monitoring the situation of water supply in the capital and sought detailed reports from the DJB and the New Delhi Municipal Council after incidents of shortage, especially in Jhuggi colonies were reported,'' said an official source.

Water supply management in terms of ''limiting leakage, wastage as well as unequal distribution per person per day'' in different localities of the city needs to be addressed at the earliest, he said.

The status report sought from the DJB will be followed by a detailed time bound action plan to address the issues, according to the sources.

