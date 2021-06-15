Left Menu

Maha: three men get 10 years in jail in 2012 terror case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:01 IST
Maha: three men get 10 years in jail in 2012 terror case
  • Country:
  • India

The special NIA court here on Tuesday sentenced three persons, arrested in 2012 from Nanded in Maharashtra for conspiring to kill Hindu leaders and journalists to create unrest in the country, to ten years in prison.

Special judge D E Kothalikar acquitted two other accused for lack of evidence.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had in 2012 arrested five persons from Nanded. The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court on Tuesday convicted Mohammed Akram, Mohammad Muzammil and Mohammed Sadique under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act and sentenced them to ten years' imprisonment.

Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Illiyas were acquitted for want of evidence.

As per the NIA, Akram traveled to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of seeking employment and during his stay there he was introduced to various operatives of the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He along with his handlers hatched a conspiracy while in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, to carry out targeted killings of prominent Hindu leaders, journalists, and police officers in various parts of India including Nanded, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the NIA said.

The accused were subsequently arrested in India before they could execute the conspiracy, the agency told the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021