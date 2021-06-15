Five held in Delhi for cheating people on promise of lucrative offers

Five people, four of them women, were arrested for allegedly impersonating credit card service providers and duping people on the pretext of extending them attractive offers and gifts, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rahul Rathore (30), a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Muskan (21) and Kajal (22), residents of Burari, Sonam (26), a resident of Rohini, and Babita (22), a resident of Mukundpur, they said.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police received information regarding a fake call centre running at Sector-16 in Rohini, a senior police officer said.

''Police raided the place where Rathore, head of the call centre, and four women assistants were found present. When he was asked to show the authorized certificate to run the call centre, he could not produce any valid document,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

During interrogation, Rathore revealed that he obtained the contact and credit card details from his accomplices Brijesh and Dinesh and made calls on the given numbers and read an already written transcription in order to dupe people by giving them false assurances of providing attractive offers, gift cards, VIP money saving cards, healthcare scheme etc by impersonating credit card service providers, the DCP said.

Later, it was revealed that the people who fell prey to their false promises were asked to deposit money into their bank accounts before getting the credit card facilities. The facilities, were, however not provided by the accused after getting the amount, police said.

One laptop, six mobile phones, one printer, bank documents of accused were among other items seized by police. Further investigation is in progress to identify more victims and arrest other accuse, police said.

