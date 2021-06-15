Take steps to ensure doctors are not attacked in future, HC asks Assam govt

The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to submit a detailed report on steps taken to ensure that no attacks on doctors and medical staff take place in future.

A bench of Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak passed the order after filing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) based on a letter by advocate Sneha Kalita about the recent attack on a doctor at a government hospital in Hojai district.

Advertisement

The court also asked the state government to file a report on the progress made in the case within two weeks.

''Meanwhile, a detail reply be filed by the Government within two weeks with regard to the measures taken by the Government or the measures it proposes to take to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future,'' the bench said in its order on Monday.

The court also asked the authorities to display a ''proper notice of warning'' in every hospital and medical college about the consequences to be followed as per law if medicare service persons - doctors, nurses, medical students and others - are manhandled or attacked.

The bench directed that it should be ensured with immediate effect that no weapon or firearm is allowed to be taken inside a hospital in the state.

The high court fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing.

On June 1, a doctor was severely assaulted at Udali Model Hospital by relatives and friends of a COVID-19 patient who died during treatment. The police have arrested 28 people in this connection.

Talking about the advocate's letter, the high court said that concern has been raised about the doctors and paramedics who are the frontline warriors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)