Suicide bomber kills at least 15 at Somalia military site

Police in Somalia say at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a military training center in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that the bomber, wearing an explosives-packed vest, impersonated a trainee to enter the camp in the citys Medina district.The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:34 IST
Police in Somalia say at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a military training center in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that the bomber, wearing an explosives-packed vest, impersonated a trainee to enter the camp in the city's Medina district.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The training center is used by the Somali National Army for new recruits.

All of the dead and wounded were rushed to the Medina hospital, where health officials said at least 14 were seriously wounded. Hundreds of people gathered at the hospital to check whether loved ones were among the victims.

