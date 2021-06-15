Left Menu

Agencies suspect PFI link after explosives seized from a forest area in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Explosive substances, including gelatin sticks and detonators, have been recovered from a forest area in Kerala where the Popular Front of India (PFI) is allegedly operating a training camp, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said a raid was conducted by officials of the state forest department in Kollam district on Monday that led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires and adhesive substances.

The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district.

Security and intelligence agencies had inputs that PFI, which was founded in the state and has its headquarters in Delhi, was allegedly ''operating'' some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives are part of the logistics of the camp.

The probe agencies have launched an investigation into the recoveries of the explosive cache, they said.

The PFI is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

