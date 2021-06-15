Left Menu

Pradeep Agarwal who claimed to be IT company's Sr Director, his wife booked in cheating case

Oracle India's Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:10 IST
Oracle India Country Head Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal. . Image Credit: ANI
Oracle India's Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were booked for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, police said on Tuesday. The police stated that it booked Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu Agarwal under sections 406, 420, 506 IPC and served notices to them on Monday at their residence in Gurgaon. As per social media sites, his designation is senior director.

MADS Creation Pvt Ltd, a Gurgaon-based interior company headed by Meenu Agarwal duped its clients in and around Delhi NCR by taking huge advance project money and executing inferior quality work and in some cases vanishing from the site without completing work, said the police. It further stated that the mastermind behind the MADS creation is Pradeep Agarwal of Oracle India.

Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were exploiting the goodwill and reputation of Oracle India for trapping the customers, said the police. "Allegedly Meenu Agarwal also threatened clients with implication of sexual harassment and attempt to murder charges," it added.

The investigation officer of the case said, "We are approaching Oracle for Pradeep's designation and the company has not made it clear. But as per LinkedIn and other websites and victims his designation is senior director for Oracle India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

