Police: Alabama fire hydrant plant worker kills 2, wounds 2

A worker at a fire hydrant plant in Alabama pulled out a gun and began firing early Tuesday, killing two people and wounding two more, police said.The gunfire broke out about 230 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Police Chief Jamie Smith told news outlets.

PTI | Albertville | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:23 IST
The gunfire broke out about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, Police Chief Jamie Smith told news outlets. The gunman then got in a vehicle and left the factory, and police have yet to make an arrest, he said.

Smith says it wasn't clear what prompted the shooting.

A company representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Mueller is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products Inc., which calls itself a leading maker of water distribution and measurement products in north America. More than 400 people work at the plant in Albertville, making it one of the largest employers in the area and giving the town its nickname of "Fire Hydrant Capital of the World."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

