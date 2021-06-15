Mexico aims to ease border restrictions as vaccinations advance

Mexico aims to gradually lift pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared border with the United States as it progresses in vaccinating the local population against COVID-19, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference ahead of meetings with U.S. Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas in which the reopening of the border is due to be discussed. (Writing by Dave Graham)

