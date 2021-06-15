Left Menu

NIT team develops WiFi-mounted microcontroller to integrate sensors for smart rainwater harvesting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:30 IST
NIT team develops WiFi-mounted microcontroller to integrate sensors for smart rainwater harvesting
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), AP have developed a ''WiFi-mounted microcontroller'' that can integrate sensors for smart harvesting of rainwater.

According to the team which has developed an end-to-end software stack that provides an easy interface to manage and control in-house water resources, the system can automate the process of water storage, reduction in water-borne disease, and efficient storage.

''The system monitors wastewater and supply systems such as rainfall recorded, water remaining in the storage tank, water quality index, and water supply in a given area.

''The students have also designed an underground storage tank with a material capable of holding the water for a long-term basis and its treatment process being monitored on a feedback IoT system,'' said CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh.

The team is now undergoing the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's (IIM-B) 'NSRCEL Technical Program' to drive the product to the market.

''This program extends support for incubation, incubation, design, and product launch. NSRCEL brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution IIM-Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice,'' a senior official of the institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

