Out on bail, rape accused targets same girl in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:45 IST
A 17-year old rape victim was allegedly raped by the same accused, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night, they said, adding the man has absconded.

“He took her to a house in Bagru and raped her. The girl was rescued after a complaint was made by her parents,” Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Bapna said, adding a case was lodged at Kardhani police station in this regard.

Earlier, two cases of abduction and rape were registered against the accused on the complaint of the same girl.

According to police, the man was arrested in the previous case and a chargesheet filed against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

