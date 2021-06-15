Left Menu

NCW summons Bengal's Alipurduar SP on June 16 in connection with woman's assault

Taking suo motu cognisance on a media report article, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday directed West Bengal's Alipurduar Superindent of Police (SP) to appear before the Commission on June 16 in connection with a matter where a woman was allegedly paraded naked and beaten up brutally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:12 IST
NCW summons Bengal's Alipurduar SP on June 16 in connection with woman's assault
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking suo motu cognisance on a media report article, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday directed West Bengal's Alipurduar Superindent of Police (SP) to appear before the Commission on June 16 in connection with a matter where a woman was allegedly paraded naked and beaten up brutally. "The NCW has taken cognisance of a news article wherein it is reported that a woman was paraded naked and brutally beaten up in Alipurduar district in West Bengal. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, West Bengal to direct police authorities to take immediate action for arresting the accusedpeople in the matter," said a statement by the Commission.

"NCW has also directed the SP of Alipurduar district to appear virtually before the Commission on June 16 at 12:30 pm to apprise of the status update in the matter," it added. Calling it "laxity" and "dereliction of duties" on the part of the police in not taking immediate and prompt action in the matter, the Commission condemned the "pitiable" state of law and order in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021