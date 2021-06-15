Labour ministry seeks feedback on employees compensation under Code on Social Security

Left Menu

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought feedback on draft rules relating to employees compensation under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The ministry notified the draft rules relating to Employees Compensation under the Code on Social Security, 2020 on June 3, 2021 for inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders, a labour ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:14 IST
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought feedback on draft rules relating to employees' compensation under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The ministry notified the draft rules relating to Employees' Compensation under the Code on Social Security, 2020 on June 3, 2021 for inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders, a labour ministry statement said. Such objections and suggestions are required to be submitted within a period of 45 days from the date of notification of the draft rules, it said. The Code on Social Security, 2020 amends and consolidates the laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to employees and workers in the organised as well as unorganised sectors. Chapter VII (Employee’s Compensation) of the Social Security Code, 2020 envisages, inter-alia, provisions relating to employer's liability for compensation in case of fatal accidents, serious bodily injuries or occupational diseases. The draft employees compensation rules notified by the central government provide for the provisions relating to manner of application for claim or settlement, rate of interest for delayed payment of compensation, venue of proceedings and transfer of matters, notice and manner of transmitting money from one competent authority to another and arrangements with other countries for the transfer of money paid as compensation. The draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020 relating to Employees' Provident Fund, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, gratuity, maternity benefit, social security and cess in respect of building and other constructions workers, social security for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers and employment information were notified on November 13, 2020.

