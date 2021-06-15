HC acquits woman who killed her mother,2 minor daughters

The Kerala High Court has set aside the conviction and life sentence awarded by a lower court to a triple murder accused, saying the investigating officer failed to conduct a medical examination to ascertain the soundness of the mind of the accused.

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and M R Anitha said ''if the Investigating officer was fair enough and wanted to bring the true facts before the Court,'' he would have made an enquiry into the aspect of the ''soundness of the mind of the accused''.

The high court's observation came on anappeal by 46-year-old Lalitha, a Kollam resident, against a November 28, 2013 order of a sessions court.

The division bench of the high court had on June 9 set aside the conviction and life imprisonment and directed that she be kept under safe custody under provisions of Mental Health Care Act, in any mental health care establishment.

Thematter pertains to an incident that happened on February 5, 2008.

The accused had allegedly killed her mother and two daughters, aged eight and six years, by slashing their necks with a knife, the prosecution claimed.

She had also attemptedsuicide by inflicting a deep cut injury on her neck but due to timely medical intervention, she survived.

''Peculiar nature of the offence of matricide and filicide of two small daughters coupled with the factors brought out during investigation ought to have been taken into account by the Investigating Officer to subject the accused to medical examination immediately after the incident to ascertain the soundness of mind of the accused at the crucial time of the incident,'' the court said.

The bench said failure to ascertain thesoundness of mind of the accused creates ''serious infirmity'' in the prosecution case which would entitle the accused to benefit of doubt and consequent acquittal.

The accused had denied all the incriminating facts and circumstances put to her and stated in addition that she had been a mental patient at the time of incident; as also before and after.

The court also observed that she was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

It has been brought out from the medical records that her father, two nephews and mother's sister had mental illness.Further, four months prior to the treatment, her brother committed suicide, the court noted its the order.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

