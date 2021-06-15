MP: Inter-state gang of cyber fraudsters busted; 8 arrested

Police here claimed to have busted an inter-state criminal gang and arrested eight persons from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh for cyber frauds involving around Rs 20 crore and spread across 18 states, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The frauds included purchase of expensive mobile phones from online shopping websites and fraudulent withdrawal of money from credit and debit cards, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

The police have seized about 300 mobile phone sets and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the fraudsters who have duped people from 18 states, he said.

Among the eight arrested persons, four are from Jharkhand and two each from Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Andhra Pradesh, Tiwari said.

The SP said more than 75 debit cards, hard disks, laptops, TV and other electronic devices were recovered from the members of the inter-state gang which was carrying out its illegal activities through over 30 bank accounts.

Tiwari said around 700 people are under the lens for buying mobile phones and other items from the gang members.

''The arrested persons were involved in various activities, including e-commerce fraud, credit and debit card fraud, money laundering and purchasing stolen goods, among others,'' the police official said.

In some cases, money was withdrawn using credit cards and a detailed inquiry was underway into the illegal operations of the gang members and their associates, he said. Tiwari informed that this gang of cyber criminals used to book mobile phones through e-commerce websites giving fake addresses and pay money through fraudulently obtained OTPs of people by threatening them with account closure by posing as bank officials. Later, they used to sell these phones through fake bills, he said, adding it is estimated that the gang has committed frauds worth Rs 20 crore during the past five to six months, he said. The gang came to light when two fraudsters from Balaghat - Manoj Rana, a resident of Bhatera, and Hukum Bisen of Kirnapur town in the district - were arrested, Tiwari said.

The police have seized Rs seven lakh in cash and 74 mobile phones from them, the SP said.

On being interrogated, the duo revealed the names of 6 other members of the gang - Sanjay Mehto, Sushant Agrawal, Prabhat Kumar and Vikas Kumar (all from Jharkhand), Hari and Shravan Kumar (both from Andhra Pradesh), he added.

