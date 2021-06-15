LG Baijal seeks report from DJB amid water shortage complaints: Sources

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sought a detailed status report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) amid complaints of water shortage, specially in slum areas of the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

Baijal has also talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about supply of water to Delhi. The LG is also likely to speak to Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar over the issue, the sources said.

Delhi BJP leaders including party president Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambhir and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in a joint press conference on Tuesday alleged there is water crisis in most areas of the city and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people.

''The LG has been monitoring the situation of water supply in the capital and sought detailed reports from the DJB and the New Delhi Municipal Council after incidents of shortage, especially in Jhuggi colonies were reported,'' said an official source.

Water supply management in terms of ''limiting leakage, wastage as well as unequal distribution per person per day'' in different localities of the city needs to be addressed at the earliest, he said.

The status report sought from the DJB will be followed by a detailed time bound action plan to address the issues, according to the sources.

At present, Delhi receives 479 million gallons water a day (MGD) against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal, according to official figures.

The daily requirement of water in Delhi is 1,150 MGD but the DJB supplies only around 950 MGD and there is a shortfall of 200 MGD, the figures show.

