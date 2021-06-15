NIA files chargesheet against ISIS terrorist in Chennai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against an ISIS operative, part of a large group planning to carry out terror activities in the country, at a special court in Chennai, an official said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet against 31-year-old Syed Ali, a resident of Punnakattuvila Veedu in Kerala, was filed in the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee (Chennai), on Monday under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, a spokesperson of the investigation agency said.

Advertisement

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including ISIS terrorists Liyakath Ali and Khaja Moideen, under sections of the IPC and the UA(P)Act in the same case.

It was initially registered at 'Q' Branch of CID, Chennai City police station on December 28, 2019 and subsequently transferred to the NIA for a thorough probe in January 2020.

''During investigation, it was revealed that chargesheeted accused Syed Ali B alias Zubair alias Anees alias Abubacker alias Vinjani (scientist) is highly tech-savvy. He assisted Moideen in using dark web, encrypted communication to communicate with a foreign-based handler and also participated in conspiracy meetings and arranged safe hideouts,'' the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Ali also procured explosive materials and gadgets to experiment with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). The conspiracy by the ISIS, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, came to light when police arrested a few people in December 2019, who conspired at Salem and Chennai and fraudulently activated SIM cards of two private service providers by using multiple identity documents of various persons without their knowledge and consent, the spokesperson said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the accused used the SIM cards for terrorist activities and subsequently, the NIA re-registered the case on January 21, 2020 and took over the investigation.

The spokesperson said the investigation in the case revealed that these SIM cards were supplied to ISIS terrorists Liyakath Ali and Moideen.

''The accused Moideen along with his co-conspirators used these SIM cards to organize conspiracy meetings, recruit persons, collect prohibited arms and ammunition, procure jungle camping equipment, raise funds and harbour associates,'' the NIA said.

The spokesperson said they were also making and testing IEDs, using dark web for secret communications with a foreign-based handler as part of preparations to wage 'jihad' (holy war), after establishing a 'Wilayah' (province) of the ISIS in the forests in South India.

Further investigation in the case continues, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)