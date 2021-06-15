Left Menu

Biden's Asia nominee says U.S. should develop Taiwan ties in every sector

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:25 IST
  • United States

The nominee to be President Joe Biden's top diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday the United States should further develop its relationship with Taiwan in every sector.

Daniel Kritenbrink, a career foreign service officer who served most recently as the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, made the comment at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be assistant secretary of state for East Asia.

"It's ... incumbent upon us to further develop our robust relationship with Taiwan in every sector," he said.

