Andhra BJP to hold protests tomorrow against state government for hike in property tax, imposing garbage tax

Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that th party is going to hold protests on Wednesday against the state government over increasing property tax in Municipalities and corporations, and imposing garbage tax. He said that the taxes will be an additional burden on people who are already financially suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Vishnuvardhan Reddy has denied the allegations of other parties that it is the central government that guided the state government to increase property tax and impose other taxes. He said that the central government did not issue any guidelines to increase or impose taxes on the people but other parties particularly left parties are doing malicious propaganda against PM Modi led-NDA government.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy condemned the state government that it is interfering in the matters of Hindu temples and related issues, through endowments department. Citing yesterday's High Court order in MANSAS trust case, he said, "The State government is interfering in temples' matters. On the other hand, the ruling party is not involving in the matters of Christian and Muslim religious trusts. There are thousands of issues related to the properties of Christian and Muslim trusts but the state government is least bothered about them."

Vishnuvardhan Reddy further condemned the state government's attempts to remove Telugu Medium in graduation courses. He said that the State government is trying to implement full English Medium in degree colleges. "BJP is opposing such a move to impose only English Medium in graduation. The government is trying to remove Telugu Medium from school level to degree college level. In this matter, the state government is turning blind eye to even the High Court orders and sticking to English Medium only. That is not at all correct. The reforms the state government is imposing in the education sector are meaningless," he said.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju slammed the state government for not providing any aid to the farmers. "The state government is not giving minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops but making false claims. Ruling party i.e. YSRCP is indulging in corruption in the name of a housing scheme. State BJP will hold agitation against the state government's anti-farmer policies", the BJP president had said. (ANI)

