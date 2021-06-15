Left Menu

Action only against erring co-op societies: AG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:50 IST
Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that there is no proposal to dissolve co-operative societies in the state and that action will be taken only against those that had committed irregularities in administration.

The AG made the submission to Justice D Krishnakumar when a batch of writ petitions from R Vijaya, president of the Primary Agricultural Co-operative Loan Society in Mittamandagapattu in Villuuram district and others, came up.

The petitions sought to restrain authorities from interfering with the functioning of the elected body of office bearers of the societies.

Refuting the apprehension of the petitioners, the AG said that they have approached this court at a premature stage.

The matter stands adjourned till June 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

