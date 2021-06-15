Left Menu

19 Maoists surrender to police in Telangana

As many as 19 militia members and village committee members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Tuesday surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem police of Telangana and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:55 IST
19 Maoists surrender to police in Telangana
Sunil Dutt , SP, Bhadradri Kothagudem, addressing media persons (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 19 militia members and village committee members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Tuesday surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem police of Telangana and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "These include 10 members from Puligundala, 7 from Bakkachintalapadu of Cherla Mandal and 2 from Mulakanapalli of Dummugudem Mandal. Out of these, three are female militia members," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana.

"These 19 members joined and worked as militia and village committee members for the Cherla area committee of banned Maoist party," he added. Speaking to media persons, the SP said, "We appeal to all Maoist leaders, members and sympathisers to come and surrender before the government. In the recent Covid-19 times, a lot of meetings happened in the area bordering Chhattisgarh and Villagers were forced to attend and put under threat. They were putting a fine of Rs 500 on those who failed to attend. Many leaders have died due to Covid-19. In the previous months, we apprehended some militia members who were Covid positive. They had kept these members in the jungles, without treatments and any other facilities."

Regular Community Policing programmes are being conducted by the police in the Maoist-affected areas. The SP on behalf of the Telangana government urged all Maoist leaders, party members, and militia to surrender to live a better life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021