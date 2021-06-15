Legal experts hail Delhi HC verdicts granting bail to student activists in riots case

The Delhi High Court judgements on Tuesday granting bail to three student activists in the Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case has upheld human rights and liberty and is a “scathing indictment” of misuse of power and law by the State, said some legal experts.

Former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising, senior advocate Geeta Luthra and activist lawyer Vrinda Grover hailed the verdict which said that in an anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a ''sad day for democracy''.

''The judgements restores the right of protest to its proper place,” said Jaising while Luthra observed that the state has to ensure that laws which have been made to curb terrorism are not invoked so lightly. Echoing the same view, Grover said bail orders are a scathing indictment of misuse of power and law by the state and its agencies.” The high court granted bail to JNU students -- Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal -- and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a case of larger conspiracy related to the communal violence in north east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last year. Lauding the judgements, which noted that the terror laws cannot be applied in a ''cavalier manner,'' Grover said the order slices through the bogey of the state's case, which without a shred of evidence invoked UAPA and described it as a terrorist act, which in full public view were “non-violent assembly and protests in Delhi.” About the three separate verdicts in which the action of Delhi police came under severe criticism, she said that the state has repeatedly invoked the stringent anti-terror law against those challenging the policy and actions of the state and used criminal law to suppress fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of assembly, free speech and expression, and personal liberty.

“The High Court reaffirms the right to protest even on issues that are unpalatable to the state agenda. The Delhi High Court bail orders are a scathing indictment of misuse of power and law by the state and its agencies,” Grover added.

Luthra said that the state has to ensure that laws which have been made to curb terrorism are not invoked so lightly. “Unless we have people who differ in opinion, how will you make your democracy more vibrant?” she asked.

Further, she opined that the struggle of human rights has been disbalanced between laws to protect the state and the rights of private individuals throughout the world but the judgement upheld human rights and liberty, which are citadel for democracy. “It is a wonderful judgement. The more one lauds the judgements, the lesser it would be. What has been said in the judgement is also equally important that we should not protest for terrorist activity,” she said, extolling the order of the court.

Jaising, also an activist lawyer, said that the judgement is an appropriate interpretation of the object and purpose of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and that it will benefit many of those charged Under that law.

“This government knows how to misuse laws to quash protests, which is a democratic right. The three judgements restores the right of protest to its proper place,” Jaising said.

Notably, the three student activists were arrested in May 2020 and are accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured. Narwal, along with 17 others, are accused in the case.

Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

