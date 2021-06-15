Left Menu

Indore administered 78,803 COVID-19 jabs on June 14, second-highest in country, says official

Indore administered second-highest COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country on Monday with Mumbai recording the highest number for the day, an official said here.

A woman receiving COVID vaccine jab at an innoculation centre in Indore (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Indore administered second-highest COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country on Monday with Mumbai recording the highest number for the day, an official said here. Dr Praveen Jadia, Immunisation Officer, Indore, said that while 79,500 jabs were administered in Mumbai on Monday, Indore saw 78,803 inoculations.

"Indore on Monday administered 78,803 COVID vaccine doses at 343 centres which is the second-highest after Mumbai for the day," Dr Jadia said. "With almost 17,00,000 vaccine doses given, more than 52 per cent of adults have been administered vaccine doses in the city," he added.

Dr Jadia said that around 14.6 lakh people have got the first dose of vaccine in the city while around 2.5 lakh people have received second doses also. (ANI)

