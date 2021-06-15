Left Menu

HP: Atal Tunnel to remain closed for three hours on Wednesday

Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for maintenance work for three hours on Wednesday, a police official said.The tunnel across the 13,058-ft-high Rohtang Pass near Manali was inaugurated on October 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.It will remain closed for urgent power and mechanical work by the Border Roads Organisation BRO on June 16 from 9 pm to 12 midnight, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

HP: Atal Tunnel to remain closed for three hours on Wednesday
Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for maintenance work for three hours on Wednesday, a police official said.

The tunnel across the 13,058-ft-high Rohtang Pass near Manali was inaugurated on October 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will remain closed for urgent power and mechanical work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on June 16 from 9 pm to 12 midnight, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The movement of vehicles will not be allowed during the work, he added.

The tunnel, the world's longest one at such a high altitude has become a prime tourist destination since it was thrown open to the public, he said. The 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

