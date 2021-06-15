HP: Atal Tunnel to remain closed for three hours on Wednesday
Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for maintenance work for three hours on Wednesday, a police official said.The tunnel across the 13,058-ft-high Rohtang Pass near Manali was inaugurated on October 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.It will remain closed for urgent power and mechanical work by the Border Roads Organisation BRO on June 16 from 9 pm to 12 midnight, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
- Country:
- India
Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for maintenance work for three hours on Wednesday, a police official said.
The tunnel across the 13,058-ft-high Rohtang Pass near Manali was inaugurated on October 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It will remain closed for urgent power and mechanical work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on June 16 from 9 pm to 12 midnight, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The movement of vehicles will not be allowed during the work, he added.
The tunnel, the world's longest one at such a high altitude has become a prime tourist destination since it was thrown open to the public, he said. The 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Decision to cancel Class-12 CBSE exams taken in interest of students: PM Narendra Modi.
From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi thanks US Vice President Kamala Harris for support, solidarity from US govt, businesses and Indian diaspora.
PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review preparations for Tokyo Olympics.
20% ethanol mixing in petrol has been advanced to 2025 from earlier target of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.