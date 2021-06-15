Justice D Y Chandrachud e-inaugurates secure wi-fi project for MP High Court

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has e-inaugurated the secure wi-fi project for the Madhya Pradesh High Court which would provide seamless internet connectivity and facility to all the respective stakeholders.

Besides this, Justice Chandrachud, who is the chairman of the e-committee of the Supreme Court, also e-inaugurated the national service and tracking of electronic processes for the district judiciary and implementation of case information system (CIS) software with land records at the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday. According to a press release issued by the apex court, the national service and tracking of electronic process, an application developed by the apex court e-committee, is installed in devices for maintaining and tracking of electronic process at district and Tehsil courts and it would help in making the judicial process fast and easy.

While addressing the gathering through virtual mode, Justice Chandrachud said these three projects have their profound importance especially considering the digital divide in India, where technology is not equally accessible to all.

“His Lordship (Justice Chandrachud) observed that, wi-fi enabled court is the most significant symbol that we have come in age of ICT enabled governance. He complemented the three initiatives of the MP High Court that goes a long way in making life easier for lawyers and accountability in the interests of citizen,” the release said.

“Further he also observed that integration of case information system with land records is of utmost significance. The opacity of the land record is the major factor which particularly obstructed the work of district judiciary. This integration will make sure that delay does not defeat the justice,” it said.

Justice Chandrachud further appreciated the subordinate judiciary of the state for disposing 4,84,565 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the release said.

The function was virtually attended by judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and various other high courts.

