Mizoram allocates funds for relief to Myanmarese who crossed over

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday that his government has sanctioned money for providing relief to the people from Myanmar who have taken refuge in the state.

During an interaction with leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) over the provision of relief to the Myanmar nationals, Zoramthanga said that the state government has already allocated funds for the purpose, as per an official statement.

Advertisement

The money will be released very soon, he said.

The chief minister also told CYMA leaders that his government will continue to make efforts to provide relief to the people from Myanmar, who seek refuge in the state, on humanitarian grounds.

As many as 9,247 people from Myanmar, including Chin state chief minister Salai Lian Luai, have taken refuge in Mizoram, following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February, a senior police officer told PTI.

Twenty-four lawmakers of Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), are also among the Myanmar nationals who took shelter in the state, he said.

The Myanmarese nationals are provided with shelter and food by civil society organisations and students' bodies, while many have been provided accommodation by the locals.

Luai, who was appointed the chief minister of Chin state in 2016, crossed the international border and entered Champhai town on Monday night, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)