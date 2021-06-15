Left Menu

Maha: PIL says parents should be allowed to pay school fees in installments

The institutes should also be directed to allow parents to pay dues in installments, it added.Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, the petitioners lawyer, said that during the pandemic, several unaided schools increased their fees and also started charging extra for conducting online classes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:48 IST
Maha: PIL says parents should be allowed to pay school fees in installments
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to file reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which demanded that parents should be able to pay school fees in installments in view of the economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices S P Deshmukh and G S Kulkarni also asked the state to explain how people can approach the divisional fee regulatory panels constituted under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

The PIL, filed by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, demanded that the government should direct educational institutes to consider requests by parents on ''remitting'' fees for 2020-21 and 2021-22 ''sympathetically'' on case-to-case basis. The institutes should also be directed to allow parents to pay dues in installments, it added.

Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, the petitioner's lawyer, said that during the pandemic, several unaided schools increased their fees and also started charging extra for conducting online classes. This amounted to profiteering and schools must be restrained from overcharging, the PIL said.

Many students have been unable to pay the fees on time due to various pandemic-related reasons and they must not be barred from attending classes, it added.

The HC will hear the PIL further later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021