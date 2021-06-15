Left Menu

4 motorcycle-borne men loot over Rs 3 lakh from shopkeeper in Delhi

Four men on motorcycles allegedly looted a bag containing over Rs 3 lakhs from a man at gunpoint after stopping his car in south Delhis Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night when Manoj Kumar was returning home from his shop in Chhatarpur Enclave, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:57 IST
4 motorcycle-borne men loot over Rs 3 lakh from shopkeeper in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Four men on motorcycles allegedly looted a bag containing over Rs 3 lakhs from a man at gunpoint after stopping his car in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Manoj Kumar was returning home from his shop in Chhatarpur Enclave, they said. He was looted near a shamshan ghat by the four men. There was Rs 3,32,000 in the bag, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said ''We have registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is being carried out.'' P olice are scanning through footage of CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021