Man shot dead in Skar: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in the Patan area of Sikar district in Rajasthan on Tuesday over an old enmity.

Patan police station SHO Brijesh Singh Tanwar said three miscreants opened fire at Bajrang alias Bhajiya over an old enmity.

The victim suffered two bullet injuries, one in the chest and the other near head and died on the way to the hospital, he said.

The accused are absconding, the SHO added.

In a separate incident in the same district, two unidentified miscreants opened fire at a grocery shop owner in the Neem ka Thana area but the bullet missed the target.

"The shopkeeper Deepchand was unhurt in the incident. The matter is being probed," the police said.

