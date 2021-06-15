Left Menu

Law against conversion through marriage comes into force in Gujarat

While presenting the bill, the government had said it seeks to curb the emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion. Forcible conversion by marriage, or by getting a person married, or by aiding a person to get married shall invite imprisonment of 3-5 years and up to Rs 2 lakh fine.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:41 IST
Law against conversion through marriage comes into force in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

A law which provides stringent punishment for forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage came into force in Gujarat from Tuesday, an official said.

Governor Acharya Devvrat had on May 22 given his assent to the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in certain cases.

The bill was passed on April 1 this year by the state Assembly.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the law has been implemented in the state as per the June 4 announcement of the CMO. While presenting the bill, the government had said it seeks to curb the “emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion.” Forcible ''conversion by marriage, or by getting a person married, or by aiding a person to get married'' shall invite imprisonment of 3-5 years and up to Rs 2 lakh fine. If the victim is a minor, a woman, a Dalit or tribal, then the offender may be punished with a jail term of 4-7 years and a fine of no less than Rs 3 lakh.

If an institution or organization is found flouting the law, the person-in-charge can be sentenced to as much as ten years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. PTI KA PD KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021