Two more arrested in Ambani bomb scare case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:53 IST
Two more persons have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Tuesday.

They were taken to the Gaimukh area in neighbouring Thane during the day for the purpose of investigation, an official said.

A special court here has remanded Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, the two accused, in the NIA's custody till June 21, he added.

While the NIA officer said that both Shelar and Jadhav were arrested from Malad area of Mumbai on June 11, a senior police official in central Maharashtra's Latur district said they were nabbed from Latur MIDC area on June 10.

''On the face of it, both were involved in the conspiracy to plant the SUV with explosives near Ambani's south Mumbai residence,'' the NIA official said.

The Central agency also suspects that they played a role in the murder of Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who had claimed that the SUV found near Ambani's residence `Antilia' on February 25 had been stolen from his possession, the official said.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Shelar is involved in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building project in Malad and allegedly has connections with a well-known former `encounter specialist' police officer, sources said.

When produced before the court, one of the accused shouted the name of this retired police officer, the sources added.

Assistant inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case and has been arrested.

A total of four policemen -- three officers and a constable -- and a cricket bookie were arrested in the case earlier.

The two cases, earlier being probed by Maharashtra Police, were later taken over by the NIA.

