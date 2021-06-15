Left Menu

Truck driver, accused in theft case, hangs himself in front of police station

An accused in a case of criminal breach of trust allegedly died by suicide outside Kondhali police station here, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:41 IST
Truck driver, accused in theft case, hangs himself in front of police station
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in a case of criminal breach of trust allegedly died by suicide outside Kondhali police station here, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ashok Jitulal Nagotra (48), a truck driver who lived in Shende Nagar.

According to police, on June 12 he set out on a trip to Mumbai, driving a truck carrying 1,700 boxes of soybean oil. While he had parked it in Bazargaon area, 160 boxes of oil worth Rs 3.68 lakh were stolen.

The truck owner lodged a complaint with the Kondhali police and an offence under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) was filed while the truck was parked in front of the police station.

According to the police, Nagotra had not been arrested. On Monday night he allegedly hanged himself by the door of the truck with a piece of wire. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning.

A case of accidental death has been registered and probe is on, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021