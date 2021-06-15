Truck driver, accused in theft case, hangs himself in front of police station
An accused in a case of criminal breach of trust allegedly died by suicide outside Kondhali police station here, an official said on Tuesday.
An accused in a case of criminal breach of trust allegedly died by suicide outside Kondhali police station here, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ashok Jitulal Nagotra (48), a truck driver who lived in Shende Nagar.
According to police, on June 12 he set out on a trip to Mumbai, driving a truck carrying 1,700 boxes of soybean oil. While he had parked it in Bazargaon area, 160 boxes of oil worth Rs 3.68 lakh were stolen.
The truck owner lodged a complaint with the Kondhali police and an offence under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) was filed while the truck was parked in front of the police station.
According to the police, Nagotra had not been arrested. On Monday night he allegedly hanged himself by the door of the truck with a piece of wire. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning.
A case of accidental death has been registered and probe is on, the police official said.
