Maintain high standards of operational preparedness along LoC, Pak-Afghan border: Gen Bajwa tells his generals

Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way, he said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday asked his top generals to maintain high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control/Working Boundary and International Border with Afghanistan in the wake of evolving geo-strategic situation.

Gen Bajwa, who presided over a two-day long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference, was briefed on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The army said that participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to evolving threats. They also held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters.

''COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan International Border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu,'' the army said.

The meeting was also apprised on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He also appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, Locust and eradication of Polio. ''Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way,” he said. The meeting was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

