Left Menu

Woman, child found dead; double murder suspected

A 35-year-old woman and eight-year-old boy, presumably mother and son, were found dead in different areas in Pune city region on Tuesday with the police suspecting it to be a case of double murder. The womans body, with injury marks on the throat, was found on Saswad-Jejuri road, while the boy was found dead in Katraj area of Pune city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:58 IST
Woman, child found dead; double murder suspected
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman and eight-year-old boy, presumably mother and son, were found dead in different areas in Pune city region on Tuesday with the police suspecting it to be a case of double murder. The woman's body, with injury marks on the throat, was found on Saswad-Jejuri road, while the boy was found dead in Katraj area of Pune city. While separate cases of murder were registered, a senior police official said they suspected that the boy was the woman's son.

''We are trying to confirm it with the help of their relatives,'' said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

There were no injures on the boy's body. His father was also missing, the police said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021