35 kg cannabis recovered from farm in Latur; one held
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested one person and recovered nearly 35 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.10 lakh from a sugarcane field in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Latur LCB (local crime branch) on Monday recovered the cannabis from the field in Bhise Wagholi village and arrested the farm's owner, Navnath Namdeo Wayal, he said.
After the seizure, a case was registered at the Murud police station against the accused and another person under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Murud
- Navnath Namdeo Wayal
- Maharashtra
- Narcotic Drugs
- Latur
- Bhise Wagholi
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Maharashtra govt to reduce gap between COVID vaccine doses for students travelling abroad
Maharashtra: Fire in scrap down in Thane; no casualty
Maharashtra: BJP MLA, 60 others booked for violating COVID norms
Maharashtra: 1,132 kg ganja worth Rs 1.25 cr seized
COVID-19 treatment rates to be reduced in Maharashtra