35 kg cannabis recovered from farm in Latur; one held

Police have arrested one person and recovered nearly 35 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.10 lakh from a sugarcane field in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Latur LCB (local crime branch) on Monday recovered the cannabis from the field in Bhise Wagholi village and arrested the farm's owner, Navnath Namdeo Wayal, he said.

After the seizure, a case was registered at the Murud police station against the accused and another person under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

