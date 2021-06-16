Left Menu

35 kg cannabis recovered from farm in Latur; one held

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:03 IST
35 kg cannabis recovered from farm in Latur; one held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested one person and recovered nearly 35 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.10 lakh from a sugarcane field in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Latur LCB (local crime branch) on Monday recovered the cannabis from the field in Bhise Wagholi village and arrested the farm's owner, Navnath Namdeo Wayal, he said.

After the seizure, a case was registered at the Murud police station against the accused and another person under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021